Monster Hunter: Wilds has a seriously tough Achievements list

Tomorrow sees the release of Capcom's highly anticipated Monster Hunter: Wilds, the series that, after Monster Hunter: World, has emerged as Capcom's biggest game franchise. We've already told you what we think of it in our review, and now its Achievements list has been unveiled on TrueAchievements.

Since it's a game built around challenges, it is particularly well suited for fun Achievements (and Trophies), and we can conclude that it will be quite a challenge - both in terms of gameplay and time - for those who want to collect 1,000 glorious Gamescore. How about having to reach Hunter Rank 100, play through 30 side quests, do 100 multiplayer quests, and fish up 30 whoppers? These are all expected and more.

As usual, it's worth noting that in some cases the descriptions contain spoilers:

A Keen-eyed Observation - Used the binoculars to spot a gold-crown large monster. 15

The Bigger They Are... - Successfully mounted a monster for the first time. 5

A Step Toward Mutual Understanding - Completed your first side mission. 15

Giant Crown - Obtained your first silver crown or higher in the Hunting Log. 15

Hit 'Em Where It Hurts! - Landed 50 successful attacks on weak points or wounds in Focus Mode. 15

Glamper - Customized a Pop-up Camp for the first time. 15

Was It a Meal to Remember? - Cooked over the BBQ Grill for the first time. 5

Hunters United - Completed a quest via multiplayer. 15

Angling for a Bite - Successfully fished for the first time. 5

Mmm, So Tasty! - Successfully cooked a well-done steak for the first time. 5

The Hunt Is On! - Completed your first Field Survey. 15

Let the Investigations Begin! - Completed your first investigation. 15

A True Hunter Is Never Satisfied - Completed 50 quests. 30

East to West, A Hunter Never Rests - Completed 30 different side missions. 30

A-fish-ionado - Reeled in 30 whoppers while fishing. 30

Campmaster - Established Pop-up Camps in 10 places. 30

Ride-or-die Companion - Customized your Seikret or changed its decorations for the first time. 15

Established Hunter - Reached Hunter Rank 100. 90

Impregnable Defense - Forged five different pieces of armor with Rarity 7 or higher. 30

Power Is Everything - Forged five different weapons with Rarity 7 or higher. 30

Someone Worth Following - Completed 100 quests with your Palico deployed. 30

A Legacy Restored - Obtained an Artian Weapon of Rarity 8. 90

Bourgeois Hunter - Possessed 1,000,000 zenny. 30

Explorer of the Eastlands - Obtained 10 different special items of Rarity 6. 30

Monster Ph.D. - Hunted many different large monsters. 30

Seasoned Hunter - Hunted 50 tempered monsters. 30

Miniature Crown - Obtained your first miniature crown in the Hunting Log. 15

Miniature Crown Collector - Obtained a miniature crown for 10 or more monsters in the Hunting Log. 30

Miniature Crown Master - Obtained a miniature crown for many monsters in the Hunting Log. 90

Giant Crown Collector - Obtained a gold crown for 10 or more monsters in the Hunting Log. 30

Giant Crown Master - Obtained a gold crown for many monsters in the Hunting Log. 90

Capture Pro - Captured 50 monsters. 30

Monster Slayer - Hunted 100 large monsters. 30

Top of the Food Chain - Hunted 50 apex predators. 30

Hunters United Forever - Completed 100 quests via multiplayer. 30

Gossip Hunter - Viewed 30 different Hunter Profiles. 15

Newly Forged Bonds - Followed someone for the first time. 15

A Prize Held High - Caught a creature that bears an ancient wyvern coin. 15

I Caught a Shooting Star! - Caught a creature in the desert that shines like a shooting star. 15

Monster (Squid) Hunter - Caught a giant squid while fishing. 15

Hunter-Assassin - Performed your first successful Sneak Attack. 15

Beyond the Black Wings - Completed mission: A World Turned Upside Down. 30

Guardians of the Forge - Completed mission: Long-forgotten Flame. 30

Shadow in the Downpour - Completed mission: Beyond the Deluge. 30

Windward Lands - Completed mission: The Desert Trotters. 30

Bringer of Harmony - Completed mission: Monster Hunter. 90

New Ecosystems - Completed mission: New Ecosystems. 30

A Bitter Environment - Completed mission: Wyvern Sparks and Rose Thorns. 30

One Corner of the World - Completed mission: What Lies Ahead. 30

Are you locked and loaded for the monster hunt tomorrow?