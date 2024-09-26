Monster Hunter Wilds gets new trailer and "Begginer's Guide" at TGS with new details

HQ

After revealeing the release date, Capcom has released a lot of new information about Monster Hunter Wilds on its own Tokyo Game Show Showcase. That includes a brand new trailer, as well as an 11-minutes "Begginer's Guide" with everything you need to know about the game.

That includes the new characters that will help you on your hunting, like the handler Alma, the smithy Gemma or the Palicos. New monsters have been shown, including little creatures that will make the ecosystems feel more alive... and maybe be collateral damage, like Balahara, capable or creating quicksand traps that will engulf any other monster in the area.

HQ

The latest trailer ended with information about pre-orders: if your pre-order before February 28, you'll get a Guild Knight layered armor set and a Hope Charm Talisman. You will be able to choose from Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition and... Premium Deluxe Edition, that come with bonuses and two cosmetic DLCs, to be released at a later date.

Monster Hunter Wilds will arrive on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S February 28. If you have save data from Monster Hunter World or Iceborne, you will get two armor sets for the Calicos.