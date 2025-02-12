Monster Hunter: Wilds gets new monster in free update

HQ

Monster Hunter: Wilds hasn't been released yet, but already Capcom has started planning for the future. During tonight's PlayStation event, the developer announced that a new monster will be added to the adventure via a free update in the spring.

The beast in question is called Mizutsune and was first seen in Monster Hunter: Generations Ultimate, and now you will be able to hunt it again in Monster Hunter: Wilds. It's not yet clear when exactly this update will be released, but you can check out the latest trailer for the game below. Monster Hunter: Wilds will be released on February 28 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.