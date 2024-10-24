Monster Hunter: Wilds gets an open beta next week

HQ

While there are heaps of games set to come out in 2025, Monster Hunter: Wilds is at the top of the most-anticipated list for a lot of gamers. Capcom's latest entry in the beloved series looks very good from what we've seen so far, and soon you'll be able to check it out for yourself.

As per a new trailer, an open beta will arrive next week, giving players the chance to check out the character creator, an early hunt from the story, and a separate Doshaguma hunt which will allow for online multiplayer.

Your progression will carry over to the main game if you decide to check out this beta, which runs from the 31st of October at 20:00 PT/1st of November at 3:00 GMT/4:00 CET until the 3rd of November at 18:59 PT/4th of November at 1:59 GMT/2:59 CET. If you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you'll be able to access the beta early, and you can play from the 28th of October at 20:00 PT/29th of October at 3:00 GMT/4:00 CET until the 30th of October at 19:59 PT/31st of October at 2:59 GMT/3:59 CET.