Monster Hunter: Wilds gets a patch full of fixes

Bugs were never a big problem in Wilds, but we're still glad to see Capcom making improvements.

Monster Hunter: Wilds is in high demand, with copies flying off the digital and physical shelves. This means that there are a lot of people playing and finding any flaws that may exist, and now Capcom has kindly released a patch that fixes some of the most frequently reported ones.

You can check out below what has been fixed, which is still quite a lot, even if it doesn't seem to be any major stuff:


  • The "Grill a Meal" and "Ingredient Center" features cannot be unlocked even after meeting the progress criteria.

  • When heading to Azuz during Main Mission: Chapter 2-1 "Toward Fervent Fields," players keep falling through the map.

  • The Monster Field Guide cannot be accessed.

  • During Main Mission: Chapter 5-2 "A World Turned Upside Down," an NPC may not appear, preventing further progression.

  • At the Smithy, an issue may occur where tutorials are repeatedly shown, disabling certain options in the menu.

  • When guarding a monster's attack with a lance using Power Guard under certain conditions, the weapon flashes in red but the effect is not activated

  • When using a mantle, a Weapon Equipment Skill may mistakenly be activated.

  • Some effects may be displayed continuously when using certain skills, such as Peak Performance and Self-Improvement.

  • When successfully preforming an Offset Attack with the Insect Glaive's Descending Slash under certain conditions, the hunter freezes and becomes unresponsive to any controls.

  • Addressed issues that occurred under certain conditions with screen rendering and causing force quits.

  • The Meal Invitation feature at Azuz and Sild does not unlock on some occasions.

  • A notification or an Environment Overview Update may show that you have received a Meal Invitation when it is not available. (Some mitigation measures have been implemented.)

  • An issue occurring when using Equipment Loadout, causing decorations to be removed from equipment, Bowgun Customization being reverted to default, and Kinsects reverting to the initial rarity.

  • When cutting off monster parts, the parts change into a monster part from a different monster.

  • Gravios does not gain resistance to flinches after breaking its parts. (Gravios's resistance has also been slightly adjusted in Ver. 1.000.05.00.)

  • An issue which may cause crashes or some monsters to act strangely under certain situations.

  • Some skills are unintentionally activated under certain conditions.

  • Some items/rewards can be obtained repeatedly under certain conditions.

  • When trying to catch a fish with a capture net, the fishes nearby do not swim away from the fishing spot.

  • Some environmental features such as floating rubbles can be activated multiple times.

  • During Main Mission: Chapter 5-2 "The Root Cause," the hunter becomes unresponsive to some controls when talking to a certain NPC.

  • Palico's support move "Attract Vigorwasps" may cause the hunter to become unresponsive to some controls.

  • When scrolling through the quest list, only the first 20 quests are displayed correctly.

  • An issue which may cause the game to forcefully shut down when starting a game with saved data that encountered a force quit.

REVIEW. Written by Alberto Garrido

Capcom's wildest instalment in the series is even better at expanding the concept of a Monster Hunter for all players.



