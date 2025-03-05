Monster Hunter: Wilds gets a Dynamic Theme for Xbox Series S/X

HQ

In connection with major game releases, Microsoft usually offers Xbox Series S/X users a so-called Dynamic Theme, and few games are bigger than Monster Hunter: Wilds, which has broken all kinds of records for Capcom in recent days - not least as their fastest selling title ever.

Consequently, it may not be entirely surprising that there is now a Dynamic Theme based on Monster Hunter: Wilds theme for Xbox Series S/X to use, as usual completely free of charge. VGT Gaming News shows via Bluesky how to change the theme and what this new creation looks like, take a look below.

