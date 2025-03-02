English
Monster Hunter: Wilds

Monster Hunter: Wilds forces you to pay to change your character's appearance

Not cool Capcom, not cool.

Didn't quite like your character's appearance in Monster Hunter: Wilds? No problem. Capcom is kind enough to let you change it—but only once. After that, you'll need to open your wallet and fork out €6.99, which gives you three in-game vouchers, each allowing you to modify your character once.

A similar package is also available for your charming feline companion at the same price. Additionally, there's a bundled package, granting you six vouchers that can be used for either your character or your furry friend.

What do you think about having to pay for character customisation changes?

Monster Hunter: Wilds

