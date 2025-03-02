Monster Hunter: Wilds forces you to pay to change your character's appearance

HQ

Didn't quite like your character's appearance in Monster Hunter: Wilds? No problem. Capcom is kind enough to let you change it—but only once. After that, you'll need to open your wallet and fork out €6.99, which gives you three in-game vouchers, each allowing you to modify your character once.

A similar package is also available for your charming feline companion at the same price. Additionally, there's a bundled package, granting you six vouchers that can be used for either your character or your furry friend.

What do you think about having to pay for character customisation changes?