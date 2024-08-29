Monster Hunter: Wilds ditched gender-based armours to give players more freedom

HQ

For a long time, a criticism of Monster Hunter from the fans was that it didn't feel like there was a sense of equality with the armours the Hunters wore. If you were a guy or a girl, you got a very different set of kit, and yet that's all going to change in Monster Hunter: Wilds.

Speaking with our Editor-in-Chief at Gamereactor Spain David Caballero, Monster Hunter: Wilds' executive and art director Kaname Fujioka spoke about the decision to allow more similar designs between the male and female armour looks.

"We've always had different variations in the armour, whether it be from the blade weapons and the gunner armour being separate in older games or a general division between male and female armour for the different types of hunter avatar," Fujioka said. "We've leaned into more classical archetypes of the male armor being sturdier and stronger and then the female armour being more feminine. But I think we've heard a lot of people say that they want to choose the armour that they want to put on their hunter regardless of which kind of hunter they've created."

"So we just decided we'll give you guys the choice and the freedom to put whichever armour you want on your hunter. So we hope you enjoy that and you find freedom."

Will you be enjoying your new freedom in Monster Hunter: Wilds? Or did you like the old armour styles?