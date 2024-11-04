Monster Hunter: Wilds developers promise beta issues won't be in final game

HQ

The Monster Hunter: Wilds open beta took place last week, and it proved to be incredibly popular. Within the first few hours of it being available to download, hundreds of thousands of players flocked to Steam, making it one of the most-popular launches on the platform.

However, as players soon discovered, the version of the game they played was not perfect. There were a fair few technical issues to be found, but the developers are confident they won't be in the final version of the game.

"Please note that the final product is still in development. Certain aspects such as game specifications and balance may differ in the full version. We are committed to ensuring the quality of the final product," Capcom writes in a Steam post.

There are only a few months left until the game launches, but apart from the technical issues, it seems players have largely been impressed by what they've seen, when they've not had to deal with low-poly monsters and bad performance.