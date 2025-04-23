Monster Hunter Wilds Blossomdance event: dates, quests, rewards and what is it about

HQ

Monster Hunter Wilds celebrates this week the first true event of the game. Launched two months ago, the game received a huge update at the beginning of April with a new monster - the Mizutsune- and a bunch of new features, including a new zone, the Grand Hub, to play online with friends and other players.

And that Grand Hub is key for the first major event of the game: Festival of Accord: Blossomdance. When does it start and what new does it bring to Monster Hunter Wilds?

Well, the first thing you need to know are the dates. The event starts on April 23 and lasts for two weeks, until May 7. It is a limited time event, so be sure to check it while it lasts, as it will offer you new equipment, gestures, decoration for the Seikret, background music, camp customization...

Monster Hunter Wilds: Blossomdance event rewards

But, what is exactly this event? In Blossomdance, the Grand Hub will have some festive decorations for two weeks. You will also be able to take part on two new limited-time event quests, as well as most of the previous event quests that you may have missed:



Carabosse's Daughters



That Won't Work on Me!



The event will also increased the lucky vouchers to 2 per day, update limited bounties every day, and a new meal will appear at the canteen, which requires a special voucher you can obtain through login bonuses.

Lgoin bonuses during Blossomdance event in Monster Hunter Wilds

But if you're really looking for something new, the login bonuses are where you will find most of the new items. Simply login during the event and you will find:



Seikret decoration



Pendants



Gestures



BGM track



Pop-up camp gear options



Pop-up camp customizations



Hunter profile background



Hunter profile pose



Hunter profile nameplate



Hunter profile titles



All of that will be free... however, as expected, new paid DLC will also be added to the game: a Blossomdance DLC Pack as an add-on, with more gestures, stickers, hunter and seikret decoration and pendants.

Be on the look for that DLC when it launches on April 23, and remember that the Festival of Accord: Blossomdance event only lasts until May 7 in Monster Hunter Wilds.