Monster Hunter Wilds becomes Capcom's fastest-selling game ever with 8 million copies

HQ

Yesterday we echoed the information note that Capcom's board left on their website where they informed that Ryuji Tsujimoto will assume the role of CPO of Capcom from April 1st. Tsujimoto has so far been producer of the Monster Hunter series, and it seems that, as we reported yesterday, the huge success of Monster Hunter Wilds is crystallising into record profits.

According to information shared by Capcom (thanks, Gematsu), Monster Hunter Wilds sold 8 million copies in its first three days on sale. That's a much better debut than Capcom's (so far) best release ever, Monster Hunter World. Wilds has outsold it by three million. Overwhelming support, though understandable, since as we said in the review, MH Wilds is the most accessible release for new players in the entire series.

Are you playing Monster Hunter Wilds? Be sure to check out our Guides section for the best builds, a beginner's guide and more.