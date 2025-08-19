Monster Hunter Wilds announces crossover with Final Fantasy XIV

HQ

Monster Hunter Wilds will have a collaboration with Final Fantast XIV. The Capcom game, currently struggling with some fans, will have a lot of expansions and crossovers, and one of them, in late September, will be with the Square Enix online game.

This is not the first time that this happens. Monster Hunter Worlds already had a crossover with Final Fantast XIV, and Ryozo Tsujimoto, who was in the stage at Gamescom, said to be so happy that he proposed Square Enix to do it again.

While the focus was on Monster Hunter Wilds, both games will have new elements brought in from the other game. For Final Fantast XIV, the event will be a bit later, in early October, when the crossover will actually begin on both games.