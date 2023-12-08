Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Monster Hunter: Wilds

Monster Hunter: Wilds announced for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

But the sequel to Monster Hunter: World isn't launching until 2025...

Monster Hunter: World became a global success, so the only question about a sequel was when it would be announced and launched. Tonight we got our answers.

Capcom got the honour of ending this year's The Game Awards show by revealing Monster Hunter: Wilds for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series. The only problem is that it's set to launch in 2025, so we'll have to wait a while. A real shame, as the trailer makes it seem like everything from World will be bigger and better. This includes an enormous desert filled with more monsters on screen at once than any other game in the series. Expect to learn more next summer.

Monster Hunter: Wilds

