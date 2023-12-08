Monster Hunter: Wilds announced for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

Monster Hunter: World became a global success, so the only question about a sequel was when it would be announced and launched. Tonight we got our answers.

Capcom got the honour of ending this year's The Game Awards show by revealing Monster Hunter: Wilds for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series. The only problem is that it's set to launch in 2025, so we'll have to wait a while. A real shame, as the trailer makes it seem like everything from World will be bigger and better. This includes an enormous desert filled with more monsters on screen at once than any other game in the series. Expect to learn more next summer.