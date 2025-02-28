Monster Hunter: Wilds: All weather conditions and how to change them

HQ

Monster Hunter: Wilds features biomes more alive than ever before, with changing weather conditions that affect monster behaviour, adding an element of unpredictability to your hunts that can benefit you... or harm you, making the hunts more exciting.

However, as usual with most games, it is possible to change weather conditions. In fact, you can also skip time if you prefer to play in daytime or night-time, which also affects which monsters may or may not appear. The option to do so is a bit hidden, however.

To skip time and change weather in Monster Hunter: Wilds, go to your Camp (Base Camp or Temporary Camp) and go to the BBQ menu. There, besides cooking, you can also skip the time (or, better said, set the time on daytime or night-time) and set the type of weather you want.

All weather conditions in Monster Hunter: Wilds

There are three weather conditions in Monster Hunter: Wilds:

This is an ad:

Fallow: This harsh weather makes the environments more inhabitable, meaning there will be a scarcity of monsters, plants and endemic life in general. You will see, for example, the grass will dry, meaning there will be few herbivores.

Plenty: This is the complete opposite: the sun will shine, and a lot of monsters and animals will live happily. Most players will probably prefer playing with Plenty, as the visibility is better too.

Inclemency: This weather condition will always take place between the two previous, and it will be shorter, but with the most extreme phenomenon. That includes sandstorms in Windward Plains, downpour in the Scarlet Forest and Firespring (with magma and fire everywhere) in the Oilwell Basin.

This is an ad:

If you check the map, you will see the weather forecast, although you have seen it is very easy to change the weather condition in the camp. Some monsters only appear during a specific weather condition. That includes three apex monsters:



Rey Dau - Windward Plains during sandtide



Uth Duna - Scarlet Forest during downpur



Nu Udra - Oilwell Basin during firespring



Some villagers will give you quests asking you to find a specific monster that only appear during Fallow, for example. While you can check the weather forecast, wait and do other things, you can change the weather in Monster Hunter: Wilds manually using this method.