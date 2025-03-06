Monster Hunter: Wilds: all event quests and rewards for March 2025

HQ

Capcom has waited one week since the launch of Monster Hunter: Wilds to announce the first event quests. This feature will introduce free, limited-time quests with special rewards. No new monsters available yet - the first Title Update will be released in early April, with Mitzutsune as the new monster, but if you are looking for things to do after beating the game, millions of hunters will try these event quests.

It seems that Capcom will announce event quests on a monthly basis: right now, even quests for the whole of March 2025 have been confirmed.

Monster Hunter: Wilds event quests for March 2025:

Stalking Supper: 4 stars / HR 9 or higher - Hunt the Quematrice to obtain Kunafa Cheese - From March 5 to March 11

Kut-Ku Gone Cuckoo: 4 stars / HR 9 or higher - Hunt Yian Kut-Ku materials to obtain Mimiphyta headgear - From March 5 to March 18

Tongue-Tied: 5 stars / HR 21 or higher - Hunt the Tempered Chatacabra to obtain Hard Armor Spheres and Advanced Armor Spheres - From March 12 to March 18

Ballet in the Rain: 5 stars / HR 21 or higher - Hunt the Tempered Lala Barina to obtain Glowing Orb (Swords ) for decoration - From March 19 to March 25

Sand-Scarred Soul: 5 stars / HR 21 or higher - Hunt the Doshaguma to obtain Glowing Orb (Armours) to use as decorations - From March 19 to March 25

Like a Fire Hidden by Sand: 4 stars / HR 9 or higher - Hunt the Rathian to obtain Expedition Headgear α - From March 19 to April 1

Those are the event quests in Monster Hunter: Wilds. Remember that the first new monster will be introduced in April: the Mizutsune.