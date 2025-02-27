Monster Hunter: Wilds: All DLC monsters and updates confirmed so far

HQ

Monster Hunter: Wilds comes with a huge amount of content from the start. The main story is short, but the endgame has many more monsters, as well as high rank weapons to craft, and that's where you will spend most of the time. Of course, it will also have DLC, alongside free expansions.

The first one of this launches at the same time as the game: the Deluxe Pack. It consists of a Layered Armor for the hunter and the Palico, Seikret decorations, Gestures, Face Paint, Hairstyles, and Stickers. Currently, it can only be purchased as part of the Premium Deluxe Edition on every platform, but Capcom has confirmed it will be available to purchase separately.

In the future, Capcom has confirmed two paid DLCs, although it should be noted that no price was given. They will be available through the Premium Deluxe Edition, and will also be sold separately. The content is unknown, but we know they will come with Layered Armor and Pendant.



Cosmetic DLC Pack 1 - Spring 2025



Cosmetic DLC Pack 2 - Summer 2025



Monster Hunter: Wilds Free expansions

All paid DLC confirmed so far is only cosmetic. The game updates will add new monsters and Event Quest, and they will all be free.

So far, Capcom has confirmed two free updates. One in Spring, with a new monster, Mizutsune, Event Quests, and Additional Updates. The other in the Summer, with a new monster and Event Quests.

New monsters for Monster Hunter: Wilds

So far, the list of post-game monsters in Monster Hunter: Wilds is short: only Mizutsune is confirmed for release in Spring. This Leviathan was first introduced in Monster Hunter: Generations, but most fans will remember it from Monster Hunter: Rise, as it skipped World. This fur and scale-covered wyvern will likely live in the forest, as it likes to stay near water, and is weak to thunder and dragon elements, so maybe you can start creating a build like that after you finish the game (with the help from our Monster Hunter: Wilds guide).

When can we expect the paid DLC?

Monster Hunter: Wilds will most certainly have some kind of DLC Expansion in the future. It has not been confirmed by Capcom, and they won't say anything for a good while, maybe a year, but it would be really strange if it didn't happen, knowing the precedents...



Monster Hunter: World was release worldwide on January 26, 2018. Its expansion, Iceborne, was released on September 6, 2019.



Monster Hunter: Rise was released on March 21, 2021. Monster Hunter: Rise - Sunbreak was released on June 30, 2022.



Knowing this cadence, it's safe to assume that Monster Hunter's Wilds expansion will release in the summer of 2026. Maybe Capcom has other plans, but it would be safe to bet on that one... One thing is certain: Monster Hunter: Wilds will be a huge hit, and Capcom will support it for many years to come...