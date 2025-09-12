Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection now has a release date

HQ

Capcom, in addition to opening the doors of horror on Nintendo Switch 2 with the modern instalments of Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil Village, and the upcoming Resident Evil Requiem, which has been confirmed for release on the hybrid, has also set a date in next year's calendar for another of its most anticipated titles, Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection.

The third instalment of the role-playing adventure saga in the Monster Hunter universe, which focuses more on the story and the relationship between humans and monsters than on hunting them, is set for release on 13 March 2026, where it will be released not only on Nintendo's console, but also on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series.

Also, in the new trailer, which you can see below, it has been confirmed that in this third instalment we will find some of the most recent specimens of the series, only seen (and hunted) in Monster Hunter Wilds, so it will be interesting to see how they behave in this turn-based JRPG.

Will you be playing Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection in March?