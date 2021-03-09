Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will release July 9, 2021

Amiibo figures for Ena, Razewing Ratha, and Tsukino were also revealed.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

During yesterday's Monster Hunter Digital Event, it was revealed that Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will release on Nintendo Switch on July 9, 2021. Along with the release date reveal, a new trailer for the game also made its debut and this can be watched above.

In addition to all of this, it was announced that three exclusive amiibos (Ena, Razewing Ratha, and Tsukino) will be launching alongside the game on July 9. A Deluxe Edition was also unveiled and this contains a new Kuan Coat for Ena, two new layered armour sets, and much more. You can check out the contents of the Deluxe Edition in the image below this story.

A broadcast showcasing new gameplay from Monster Hunter Rise is set to air today at 14:00 GMT (15:00 CET) and a Community Livestream is set to follow on March 11.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy