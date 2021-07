Despite seeing a drop of 80% in boxed sales and falling out off top 10 from the UK boxed retail Charts, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin actually is doing pretty well.

According to Capcom, the global sales of Monster Hunter Stories 2 has already shipped 1 million units worldwide. The game was only released on Switch and PC earlier this month, on July 9 to be exact. If you'd like to know more, our review for Wings of Ruin can be found right here.