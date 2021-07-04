Monster Hunter Stories 2 players can claim an exclusive spirit in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is set to hold another cross-over event this July. Nintendo has announced that those with a save file for Monster Hunter Stories 2 will be able to claim an exclusive spirit within the all-star brawler. The spirit, which can be seen below, is a neutral primary spirit with a base power stat of 1,987 and a base defense stat of 872.

This isn't the first time that we've seen Nintendo hold spirit cross-overs with other titles. We have also seen the same for Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee!, Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection and Persona 5 Strikers. We doubt that this will be the final spirit cross-over event too, as the game still has some life in it and one more fighter to be revealed to complete its Fighters Pass Vol. 2.

In related news, a demo for Monster Hunter Stories 2 is now free to download on the Nintendo Switch eShop. Nintendo Life has reported though that playing the demo doesn't appear to grant you the exclusive spirit within Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.