Monster Hunter Stories 2 just received its Ver. 1.4.0 update trailer and details

HQ

HQ

Following the release of 1.3.0 Update earlier this month, the 1.4.0 Update of Monster Hunter Stories 2 for Switch and PC (Steam) will be released on September 30, Capcom announced.

A trailer that reveals the content for Update 4 has been published as well, which you can find at the top of this text, introducing some additional monsters (including Molten Tigrex and Dreadking Rathalos), co-op quests, subquests, as well as the roadmap. For the full patch note please check here (Switch) and here (PC).

Via the official website it was also revealed that the next update, 1.4.1 for Steam, is scheduled to arrive on October 7 and it'll bring more additions including the new monster Dreadking Rathalos, along with new co-op quests and subquests, as usual.