English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Monster Hunter Stories 2 just received its Ver. 1.4.0 update trailer and details

The Update will be available on September 30.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ
HQ

Following the release of 1.3.0 Update earlier this month, the 1.4.0 Update of Monster Hunter Stories 2 for Switch and PC (Steam) will be released on September 30, Capcom announced.

A trailer that reveals the content for Update 4 has been published as well, which you can find at the top of this text, introducing some additional monsters (including Molten Tigrex and Dreadking Rathalos), co-op quests, subquests, as well as the roadmap. For the full patch note please check here (Switch) and here (PC).

Via the official website it was also revealed that the next update, 1.4.1 for Steam, is scheduled to arrive on October 7 and it'll bring more additions including the new monster Dreadking Rathalos, along with new co-op quests and subquests, as usual.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of RuinMonster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy