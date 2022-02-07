Monster Hunter Stories 2 has reached 1,500,000 units shipped

HQ

As one of the most popular franchises under Capcom, Monster Hunter had a few titles released in the past few years and in general these games and the expansions after are well received. Today the one we are going to talk about is the latest title of the spin-off series, Monster Hunter Stories 2.

According to a post on the official MH Twitter, over 1,500,000 units have been shipped for Monster Hunter Stories 2. Even though not being able to catch up the monstrous number of sales the mainline entries, such as Monster Hunter Rise, made, one can still tell that Capcom is quite happy with what MH Stories 2 achieved judging by the tweet's tone.

If you haven't tried this colourful action adventure yourself but maybe feeling a bit curious, don't forget to check our review for more information.

In relation to other MH news, Monster Hunter Rise recently reached 8 million units sold, and its massive expansion "Sunbreak" is scheduled to launch in summer 2022.