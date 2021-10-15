Monster Hunter Rise's PC demo is now live

HQ

Players can now check out the PC version of Monster Rise ahead of its release in January as a free demo has now been made available on Steam. Within the demo, you'll be able to slay three of the game's monsters (Great Izuchi, Mizutsune, and Magnamalo) and you can undertake some basic controls and wyvern riding training to help you get up to speed.

It's essentially the same demo as what was available for the Nintendo Switch, but you'll, of course, be able to sample the PC-specific features. The PC version has widescreen support, 4K capabilities, and an uncapped frame rate for the smoothest possible experience. You can read our impressions from the PC demo here and you can take a look at some gameplay we capture from it running on high settings in the video above.