Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise's latest Capcom collab is with Street Fighter

Antagonist Akuma is heading to the monster-slaying RPG.

Monster Hunter Rise's latest Capcom collaboration has just been revealed. Starting on August 27, players will be able to unlock some special layered armour to play as Street Fighter antagonist Akuma by completing an Event Quest. Judging by the reveal trailer (which you can watch above), Akuma will attack with his bare fists instead of using a sword and he can use his signature air fireball ability on foes.

The Street Fighter collaboration, fortunately, still isn't the last planned for Monster Hunter Rise. Players still have two more to look forward to that are planned to release at an unconfirmed time later this year. Already we have seen collaborations with Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin and the PS2-era Capcom classic Okami.

What other Capcom collaborations do you think we will see in the future?

