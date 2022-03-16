Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elder Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak to release in June

It'll be bringing a bunch of new monsters, abilities, and more for players to dive into.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

As part of yesterday's Monster Hunter digital event, the official release date for Monster Hunter Rise's Sunbreak expansion was revealed. Building on the previously announced release date of summer 2022, the expansion has officially been confirmed for a June 30, 2022 release date.

Set to arrive on PC and Nintendo Switch, the expansion is expected to be comparable to the Iceborne expansion for Monster Hunter World, and is looking to offer up new monsters to face, a Master Rank for quests, new abilities to gain, a new outpost hub, and even a new story to complete.

As mentioned in the latest trailer, the pre-order bonuses for Sunbreak were also shared, revealing that anyone who grabs the expansion ahead of its June 30 launch will be rewarded with the "Loyal Dog Costume" for the Palamute and the "Striped Cat Costume" for the Palico.

Otherwise, Capcom also revealed a few details about a new Deluxe Edition of the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, with this including Sunbreak and various armour sets, and some gestures, poses, makeup, and hairstyles.

Take a look at the latest trailer below to get a better look at all these new goodies.

HQ
Monster Hunter Rise

Related texts

0
Monster Hunter Rise (PC)Score

Monster Hunter Rise (PC)
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Following its time as a Nintendo Switch exclusive, Capcom is bringing its creature slaying game to PC with a wealth of visual and performance improvements.

0
Monster Hunter RiseScore

Monster Hunter Rise
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

Following the success of Monster Hunter World, the iconic series is heading back to the Nintendo Switch.



Loading next content