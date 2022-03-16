Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak to release in June

HQ

As part of yesterday's Monster Hunter digital event, the official release date for Monster Hunter Rise's Sunbreak expansion was revealed. Building on the previously announced release date of summer 2022, the expansion has officially been confirmed for a June 30, 2022 release date.

Set to arrive on PC and Nintendo Switch, the expansion is expected to be comparable to the Iceborne expansion for Monster Hunter World, and is looking to offer up new monsters to face, a Master Rank for quests, new abilities to gain, a new outpost hub, and even a new story to complete.

As mentioned in the latest trailer, the pre-order bonuses for Sunbreak were also shared, revealing that anyone who grabs the expansion ahead of its June 30 launch will be rewarded with the "Loyal Dog Costume" for the Palamute and the "Striped Cat Costume" for the Palico.

Otherwise, Capcom also revealed a few details about a new Deluxe Edition of the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, with this including Sunbreak and various armour sets, and some gestures, poses, makeup, and hairstyles.

Take a look at the latest trailer below to get a better look at all these new goodies.