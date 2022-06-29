Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak to be supported with packed free updates in 2022 and 2023

HQ

The Nintendo Direct Mini has begun with a gameplay about Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, that goes on sale tomorrow, Thursday, June 30. Sunbreak offers a whole new story for Monster Hunter Rise that is almost the same length as the base game. It also offers new missions' levels of Master Rank, new places to explore and new monster to hunt. All this surrounded by a dark aura that makes these new creatures and scenarios look even more terrifying.

Among others, in "Sunbreak" we will have to face Shagura Magala, a monster known by the saga fans due to his performance in Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate. But here will be a more powerful and fiercer "youth" version: Gore Magala. We will also find the Furious Rajang and the Rise's main monster, a new type of Magnamalo in its Scorned Magnamalo version.

In the Direct the roadmap of upcoming content for this expansion was unveiled, with a load of free updates that will start in August with Bazelgeuse Magma. New monsters of rare species, monsters of unique species, and a new hunting area: the Secret Arena will be included in this first update. This update will be followed this year by another two content packs (in autumn and winter). Even in 2023 the game will continue offering free updates.