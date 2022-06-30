Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is out today

Today is the global launch day of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, a major expansion that is coming to Monster Hunter Rise and adding a new land to explore packed to the brim with new monsters, friendly faces, and quests to boot. As this is quite a substantial addition to the PC and Nintendo Switch game, we've created a handy All You Need to Know video (which you can find below) that delves into the fresh content it's bringing to the table.

HQ

But as this is the launch day for Sunbreak, we're also going to be jumping into the expansion on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through the first hour of Sunbreak. Be sure to join her at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.

And until Rebeca does go live, be sure to also catch the latest trailer for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak below, to get an idea of the sorts of gameplay that it will be offering.