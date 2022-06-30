Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
NEWS - SPONSORED CONTENT

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is out today

Get up to speed with the expansion with our All You Need to Know video, and join us later today as we check it out on GR Live.

Comment now!

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Today is the global launch day of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, a major expansion that is coming to Monster Hunter Rise and adding a new land to explore packed to the brim with new monsters, friendly faces, and quests to boot. As this is quite a substantial addition to the PC and Nintendo Switch game, we've created a handy All You Need to Know video (which you can find below) that delves into the fresh content it's bringing to the table.

HQ

But as this is the launch day for Sunbreak, we're also going to be jumping into the expansion on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through the first hour of Sunbreak. Be sure to join her at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.

And until Rebeca does go live, be sure to also catch the latest trailer for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak below, to get an idea of the sorts of gameplay that it will be offering.

HQ
Monster Hunter Rise

Related texts

0
Monster Hunter Rise (PC)Score

Monster Hunter Rise (PC)
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Following its time as a Nintendo Switch exclusive, Capcom is bringing its creature slaying game to PC with a wealth of visual and performance improvements.

0
Monster Hunter RiseScore

Monster Hunter Rise
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

Following the success of Monster Hunter World, the iconic series is heading back to the Nintendo Switch.



Loading next content