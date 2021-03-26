LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | It Takes Two
 See in hd icon
Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise rolls out today, Update V2.0 planned for April

More monsters are "scheduled to be delivered at the end of April."

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Today marks the official release date of the highly-anticipated Monster Hunter Rise on Nintendo Switch, the latest game of the beloved Monster Hunter franchise. It seems that Capcom has pretty much everything under control, the Day One Patch Ver.1.1.1 is also available now, which requires around 600MB space to download. You can check the link above to see details.

But that's not all. ViaMH's Japanese Twitter, the developer revealed that they have scheduled to deliver the update Version 2.0 at the end of April, and they expect to bring more monsters via this update. According to Google Translation, it says:

"Monster Hunter Rise In 'Ver. 2.0' scheduled to be delivered at the end of April, 'Nushi Rio Leus' will be newly released!

Several additional monsters, including the Kasumi Dragon 'Onazuchi', will appear as early as about a month later. Prepare for more monsters!"

Are you planning to spend this weekend exploring Kamura Village?

Monster Hunter Rise

Thanks, Nintendolife

Related texts

Monster Hunter RiseScore

Monster Hunter Rise
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

Following the success of Monster Hunter World, the iconic series is heading back to the Nintendo Switch.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy