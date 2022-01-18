Monster Hunter Rise reached 8 million units sold

HQ

If you remember, last week we just reported about the excellent performance Monster Hunter Rise had on Steam, setting the record of having 90,000+ concurrent player the first day it landed on Valve's platform. This action RPG is indeed liked, and you can easily tell its popularity judging by just checking the number of sales.

Through a press release, Capcom has confirmed that the global shipments of Monster Hunter Rise, combining the PC and Steam versions, has surpassed 8 million units. It was also mentioned that the cumulative sales of the whole MH series has already exceeded 78 million units shipped as of September 30, 2021.

As for the next step, the Japanese company is looking to release a massive expansion called "Sunbreak" for Monster Hunter Rise in summer 2022.

"Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities", the developer made the promise as the conclusion in the statement.