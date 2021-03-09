Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise is receiving a second demo on March 11

It will allow players to take on cover star Magnamalo.

Starting this Friday, players will be able to get a second taste of Monster Hunter Rise as another demo is being released on the Nintendo eShop. The demo features the same two quests that were present in the first demo, but this time it adds an all-new punishing Advanced quest. This new quest sees you take on Magnamalo, a Fanged Wyvern that is seen on the game's cover artwork.

The arrival of the demo was announced during yesterday's Monster Hunter Digital Event. During this showcase it was also announced that Rise will be receiving a series of free updates, and the first of these will land at the end of April. The first update has been revealed to include several new monsters, and the only named one here is the Elder Dragon Chameleos.

You can check out the latest trailer for Monster Hunter Rise below:

Monster Hunter Rise

