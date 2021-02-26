Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise is making its way to PC in 2022

It previously appeared the RPG was completely exclusive to the Nintendo Switch platform.

In an interview with IGN, Monster Hunter Rise producer Ryozo Tsujimoto revealed that Monster Hunter Rise would be coming to the PC in 2022.

Tsujimoto said: "We received a lot of requests for a PC version of Monster Hunter Rise, particularly from overseas players, and so we have decided to develop a version for PC, which we aim to release in early 2022," said Tsujimoto. "This is still under development, so I'd like to share more detailed information when the time is right."

With Monster Hunter Rise being heavily marketed as a game built from the ground up for the Nintendo Switch platform, it's pretty surprise to here that it will be releasing elsewhere. The game is set to launch March 26 on Nintendo Switch, but we don't have an exact date for the PC version other than a rough 2022 release window.

Are you excited to play Monster Hunter Rise on PC?

Monster Hunter Rise

