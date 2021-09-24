Monster Hunter Rise is getting its first paid expansion next summer

HQ

Kicking off last night's Nintendo Direct was the announcement that Monster Hunter Rise will be receiving its first paid DLC next summer. Sunbreak has been described as a "massive expansion" and it's planned to include new monsters, stories, and locales. The showcase's host Yoshiaki Koizumi also teased that it will contain new hunting actions and quest ranks.

Besides a short teaser trailer, which you can watch above, not too many details were revealed on Sunbreak, but we have an inkling that it might function as post-game content like Monster Hunter: World: Iceborne given the imposing creature shown. Regardless of how it functions, you will still need a copy of the base game, as it's not standalone.