Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise is digital only for PlayStation and Xbox

Fans of physical games will have to settle with Switch.

It was revealed a week ago that Monster Hunter Rise is finally coming to PlayStation and Xbox after being PC and Switch exclusive for almost two years. As we reported earlier, it launches on January 20 and will be included with Game Pass.

There was one thing we didn't know at the time though. Capcom has now confirmed to Gematsu that Monster Hunter Rise won't get a physical release, despite the fact that it's been very popular with over 3 million sold copies this summer.

If physical games is your jam, you can always get the Switch version, even if it means missing out on some technical advantages.

Monster Hunter Rise

