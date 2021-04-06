Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
news
Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise has now shipped 5 million units

That's an additional 1 million units in a week.

Despite only releasing on the Nintendo Switch, Monster Hunter Rise has become a thriving success for Capcom. Within its opening week, the game was able to ship 4 million units, and now a week later it has been revealed that that figures has increased to 5 million. According to Nintendo Life, this now boosts lifetimes sales for the series up to 66 million units.

The game has also proven to be a huge success critically. Currently, it's tied with Hitman 3 as being the second best scoring new game of 2021. We also really liked Rise and described it as "a worthy sequel with many exciting new additions." You can read our review of the game here.

Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter RiseScore

Monster Hunter Rise
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

Following the success of Monster Hunter World, the iconic series is heading back to the Nintendo Switch.



