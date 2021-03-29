Monster Hunter Rise has already shipped 4 million units

You're watching Advertisements

It may have only launched last Friday, but it appears that Monster Hunter Rise is already off to a flying start.

Capcom has just revealed that the monster slaying RPG has managed to ship 4 million units, which is impressive considering it launched exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Whilst this figure is sizable, it doesn't break the record previously set by World. In 2018, Monster Hunter World managed to ship five million units, but this across both Xbox One and PS4.

Still, this is a great start for the game and we expect that sales will only continue to grow the longer that it is in the wild. The game is also launching on PC in 2022, so this will likely enable for another spike within its overall sales figures. Only time will tell if Rise can catch up World and become the best-selling entry within the Monster Hunter series.

You can check out our recent review of Rise here.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.