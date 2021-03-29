LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | The Crew 2
 See in hd icon
Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise has already shipped 4 million units

The RPG launched exclusively on the Nintendo Switch last Friday.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

It may have only launched last Friday, but it appears that Monster Hunter Rise is already off to a flying start.

Capcom has just revealed that the monster slaying RPG has managed to ship 4 million units, which is impressive considering it launched exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Whilst this figure is sizable, it doesn't break the record previously set by World. In 2018, Monster Hunter World managed to ship five million units, but this across both Xbox One and PS4.

Still, this is a great start for the game and we expect that sales will only continue to grow the longer that it is in the wild. The game is also launching on PC in 2022, so this will likely enable for another spike within its overall sales figures. Only time will tell if Rise can catch up World and become the best-selling entry within the Monster Hunter series.

You can check out our recent review of Rise here.

Monster Hunter Rise

Thanks, Nintendo Life.

Related texts

Monster Hunter RiseScore

Monster Hunter Rise
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

Following the success of Monster Hunter World, the iconic series is heading back to the Nintendo Switch.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy