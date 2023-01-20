Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise gets PlayStation and Xbox launch trailer

The title has debuted on both platforms today.

Starting today, a whole lot more people can join the monster hunting in Capcom's critically acclaimed Monster Hunter Rise, which has now been launched for both PlayStation and Xbox after initially being Switch exclusive (followed by a PC release in 2022).

Monster Hunter Rise is a single player title, which lacks all the multiplayer features of Monster Hunter: World, but quickly became very popular on its own merits. Over 11 million copies have been sold since the release almost two years ago and we assume this number will climb a lot now. It is also included with Game Pass for both PC and Xbox (and supports cloud gaming with touch controls), which means you totally should accept the challenge to save Kamura Village from a lot of really tough monsters.

Check out the PlayStation and Xbox launch trailer below.

Monster Hunter Rise

