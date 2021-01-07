Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise demo drops tomorrow

And we get a peek at new monsters, Wyvern Riding and Wirebug in three new trailers.

On Tuesday, Capcom announced that 2021's first Monster Hunter Digital Event stream would take place today, and that we'd get more information about the promised Monster Hunter Rise demo and more. Those promises were kept.

The Monster Hunter Rise demo will become available sometime tomorrow, and end on February 1. I'm glad we're getting a few weeks with it, as there's actually quite a bit in it.

Two tutorial quests will teach us the new Wyvern Riding and grapple hook-like Wirebug mechanics, while two real hunts will take us to the Shrine Ruins to hunt a Great Izuchi and Mizutsune with the game's fourteen different weapons. You can see these two and a few other monsters (including the new Goss Harag) in the first trailer below and learn the basic of Wyvern Riding and Wirebug in the other two.

Monster Hunter Rise

