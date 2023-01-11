Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise and a double dose of Persona coming to Game Pass

A bunch of titles are leaving the service as well of course.

It's the start of a new year, and Microsoft obviously thinks we need a jumpstart with Game Pass, so the Xbox team are loading up with an unusually nice trio of titles over the next few days. On 19 and 20 January, they'll be injecting you with some of the finest games Japan has to offer.

Here's everything you can expect and when:

As is tradition, a few games are also being removed, this time including Compulsion Games' unique We Happy Few. While the game is published by Gearbox, the developer has been owned by Microsoft for a couple of years now, and we thought they'd try to work it out so the title could remain for the service. You do however, have up to 20% off any game with your Game Pass subscription if you want to keep any of them.

These titles leaves on January 15:

