Monster Hunter Rise and a double dose of Persona coming to Game Pass

It's the start of a new year, and Microsoft obviously thinks we need a jumpstart with Game Pass, so the Xbox team are loading up with an unusually nice trio of titles over the next few days. On 19 and 20 January, they'll be injecting you with some of the finest games Japan has to offer.

Here's everything you can expect and when:



Persona 3 Portable (Cloud, Console, and PC) - January 19



Persona 4: Golden (Cloud, Console, and PC) - January 19



Monster Hunter Rise (Cloud, Console, and PC) - January 20



As is tradition, a few games are also being removed, this time including Compulsion Games' unique We Happy Few. While the game is published by Gearbox, the developer has been owned by Microsoft for a couple of years now, and we thought they'd try to work it out so the title could remain for the service. You do however, have up to 20% off any game with your Game Pass subscription if you want to keep any of them.

These titles leaves on January 15: