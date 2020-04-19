Monster Hunter Riders has already attracted 5 million players

If we asked you to name a Monster Hunter game, chances are you would say World, and with good reason. The game is great and has been a huge success for Capcom, however, have you ever heard of Monster Hunter Riders?

Monster Hunter Riders is a free-to-play mobile game that came out less than two months ago on iOS and Android in Japan and in that time it has already reached the 5 Million downloads milestone. Not too shabby, eh?!

No global release date has been announced yet, but a success story like this will probably inspire Capcom to let us get stuck in sooner rather than later.