Monster Hunter Now takes us on a hunt through the neighbourhood as monsters invade the world

HQ

Later this summer will see the arrival of a new title from Niantic, creators of the world-famous Pokémon Go phenomenon, and their new partnership with Capcom's Monster Hunter franchise, in a new Android and iOS mobile game called Monster Hunter Now.

While it might seem like another attempt to replicate the social phenomenon that took the world out for a walk and capture Pokémon in the summer of 2016, the story and backstory of the Monster Hunter series is very much present here, and unravelling the mystery of the appearance of these creatures in our world will be our main task, as Sakae Osumi, senior producer on the title, told us during an interview at Summer Game Fest in Los Angeles.

HQ

It was in that talk where he made it clear that the story of MH Now will be very rich and in line with the lore of the main series, when we asked him how that backstory would be integrated into the title.

"Yes, since you mentioned about the lore, we have this background story where, like, telling you why suddenly the monsters have appeared in our world, and it starts with a storyline, a quest. So, you will gradually learn why the monsters have appeared in our world, and what you need to do, and how you fight against the monsters, how you hunt the monsters, how you craft the equipment, and how you upgrade those equipment, and continue your journey. So, the main line, a main line story quest, the important bits, bringing players on board to the Monster Hunter Now."

And with that powerful story, the next step is to connect people to each other and to the game. Osumi talks about the shared vision with Niantic to go out hunting with friends or other local players both in the city and in the countryside, and that the monsters we spot will also be connected to the local ecosystem and the geographical limitations of the players.

"We are using the real world map data, so some monsters that live in the water area, there's a higher chance of encountering those monsters along the river or the ocean side. And for desert type of monsters, perhaps there's more chance of finding desert type monsters in like an actual desert area, in like California, but we're not limiting it to just the desert, because if you're living in the city and you don't have much time to travel outside of the city, you will get stuck with the concrete jungle.

So, we are finding the balance of this fantasy world, mixing into the real world settings, but to provide an equal opportunity to a wide range of people living in the urban side or the rural side, these monsters' habitat rotates randomly and they could change every day."

Monster Hunter Now will be released on Apple and Android mobiles in September, at a date yet to be confirmed.