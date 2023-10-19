HQ

It seems like mobile users have been very excited to dive into Niantic's augmented reality take on the Monster Hunter world, as it has now been revealed in a blog post that Monster Hunter Now has already surpassed 10 million downloads, despite only launching on September 14.

Speaking about the achievement, Niantic COO, Kei Kawai, stated, "We are delighted that so many people from all over the world have been playing our game in the first month since its global release. The adventure of this game has only just begun and we will continue to respond to feedback and work hard to bring more fun and surprises to our Hunters in the months to come."

Niantic promises that a 10M Downloads Pack is being released to commemorate the milestone, and that all players can enter the code "MHNow10M" to get 5,000 Zenny, one Wander Droplet, and two Potions.

