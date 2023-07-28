Monster Hunter Now has a release date

HQ

Monster Hunter Now was announced in April this year by Pokémon Go developer Niantic and earlier in July, the beta testing was also completed, now we know the game will launch properly on the 14th of September. Just like in Pokémon Go, Niantic uses AR technology, which means that the monsters are in your vicinity and appear in front of you where you are.

Upon release, six weapons will also be available: Sword & Shield, Great Sword, Long Sword, Hammer, Light Gun and Bow. You will also run with a so-called paintball mechanic, which means that you as a player can mark monsters you find along the way with this paintball gadget and when you then come home, for example, you can resume the hunt for the marked monster.

You can also pre-register now on both iOS and Android, the more people who register before the release, the better the bonus for all players who do so when it's time to unleash Monster Hunter Now on the world.

Finally, Niantic has also announced that more monsters will be added over time. On the 14th of September, Anjanath, Barroth, Diablos, Great Girros, Great Jagras, Jyuratodus, Kulu-Ya-Ku, Legiana, Paolumu, Pukei-Pukei, Rathalos, Rathian and Tobi Kadachi will be available to hunt and capture.