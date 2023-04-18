Monster Hunter Now, a new title in Capcom's series coming this autumn to iOS and Android

Niantic and Capcom have announced their collaboration to launch a new free-to-play title for mobile devices, Monster Hunter Now. A game that will bring the Monster Hunter experience to the real world, thanks to the augmented reality experience that Niantic has been developing since even before Pokémon Go, its big hit. In it, players who have dreamed of hunting monsters in "real life" will be able to do so, taking on the role of a hunter who must take on dangerous monsters with the help of others, as the title features fast-action multiplayer combat.

In addition to hunting, players will explore the real world to find materials with which to craft weapons and armour. They also have the possibility to investigate the creatures' habitats to learn about their habits and movements.

In addition, the title will include a main storyline and side quests. Although the title will initially be free to play, it will feature premium items, as well as familiar characters from the franchise and completely new ones.

Finally, it should be remembered that the title will be available next september, although interested users can already register on the beta website, which will begin on 25 April. It should be noted that access to the beta is limited to 10,000 participants. Those who get it will receive the latest news and updates on the game in their email inbox.