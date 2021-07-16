Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild set for Netflix in August

Netflix has already given us Dragon's Dogma and Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, so it's clear that the streaming company is very interested in making movies and TV shows based on Capcom franchises. We're still missing one of the most popular ones, however. At least for a little while longer.

Because Netflix and Pure Imagination have, after a couple of delays, given us a surprisingly cool trailer from Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild, the CG film announced all the way back in 2018, and it ends by stating the premiere will be on August 12.

Now, I'm not especially knowledgeable about Monster Hunter, but this trailer definitely looks a lot more like a traditional and interesting Monster Hunter project than the live-action film we got last year. Am I wrong?