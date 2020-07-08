Monster Hunter film's protagonist isn't an established character

You're watching Advertisements

Paul WS Anderson is currently working on a Monster Hunter movie together with his wife Milla Jovovich. The duo is no stranger to making movies based on Capcom franchises as they have previously made several Resident Evil flicks.

In a new article over at Empire, Anderson shares some new details and says that the protagonist is set to be relatable for people unfamiliar with the Monster Hunter games:

"I wrote the role of Artemis for Milla as the avatar for the player, so she could be a grounded, relatable real-world character who is fresh to the world of Monster Hunter."

Jovovich herself adds:

"Yeah, she's not based on a character from the game. Paul wrote her as the captain of a team of Army Rangers that go in to rescue their colleagues."

There is also a picture of the weapons she uses in the movie (check it out below), and she explains why specifically those were selected:

"I experimented with different weapons during the game and was able to kill more monsters with those blades. I thought they'd look really beautiful in an action sequence."