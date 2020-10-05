Monster Hunter film teaser trailer links to MH Worlds

With so many film premieres postponed to 2021, video games fans will have a date with the big screen before year's end thanks to a new collaboration between Capcom and the duo formed by Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich. Monster Hunter is still coming to cinemas around the world in December and here is the first teaser trailer to confirm it.

Sony Pictures chose the Black Diablos as the first monster terrorising Captain Artemis and her unit on the parallel world they have been transported by a sandstorm. The large monster located in Wildspire Waste was a new addition to the bestiary in Monster Hunter World, linking the film to the most successful game in the history of the Japanese franchise.

Take a look at Monster Hunter's film first teaser trailer and read the synopsis below.

"Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown."