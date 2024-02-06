Monster Hunter and Puma announces a collaboration

HQ

Capcom has worked countless times in the past with various clothing brands, and now they're at it again after the official Japanese X account announced a collaboration with German sportswear manufacturer Puma. Together they will deliver products based on the Monster Hunter series, which turns 20 years old in March.

Unfortunately, we don't get to see any actual fruits of this collaboration, but at least they have a logo nailed down - which is one of the most charming we've seen in a very long time. Chances are therefore that the Gamereactor editorial team will be wearing a lot of Puma later this year.