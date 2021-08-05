Monster Harvest has been pushed back for a third time to August 31

At this point, indie farming sim Monster Harvest has almost been delayed as many times as Cyberpunk 2077. The game was initially slated to release on June 6 but this was later delayed to July 8, before being pushed back to August 19 and it has now been moved even further to August 31. The reasoning behind this latest delay is that the team hopes to clear "one final development hurdle."

The full statement from the team reads: "We know you'll be disappointed and we do not take these decisions lightly. There was one final development hurdle to jump over that didn't quite work out and pushing back a little was necessary to deliver exactly what we want players to experience. There's a wonderful community that has sprouted up around Monster Harvest and we absolutely want to do right by the community, even when it means making what could be a disappointing decision."

Still, whilst this is disappointing news, there is a Steam demo presently available for Monster Harvest to enable players to get their first taste. What's great too is that any progress made here will carry over to the full game whenever it eventually launches.

Are you disappointed by this latest delay?