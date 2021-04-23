LIVE

Monster Harvest

Monster Harvest has been delayed to July 8 to allow for additional content

The developers plan to add new features such as a dungeon minimap and a female character model.

Game delays sure are disappointing, but they are often for the best interest of the project and result in a more polished experience overall. One of the latest games to be pushed back is Monster Harvest, a title that feels like a cross between Pokémon and Harvest Moon. The game was originally planned to release June 6, but it has now been delayed to July 8, so that developer Merge Games can add some additional content.

When announcing the delay, Merge Games said: "Whilst we're very sorry to delay your trip to Planimal Point, we're very excited to bring you a game with some fantastic additions on release! There's a bunch of new things to look forward to."

You can take a look at the full list of planned additions below:

• Dungeon Minimap
• Variant dungeon rooms with some rare and unique encounters
• Unlockable Planimal attacks
• More crop variations
• New additions to the town and an overhaul of NPC's and relationships
• Farm size expanded
• More structured goals and rewards for completing certain milestones in-game
• New female character model

