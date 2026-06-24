Monster Fantasy Preview: Animal Crossing meets Monster Hunter in a whirlwind of genres

I wasn't sure what to expect when I sat down for a presentation by Jotoyo Games. I'll admit I wasn't fully aware of the indie studio, based in Chengdu, China, but as soon as its members started listing off games they'd worked on and their years of experience, I leant forward, locked in. The title of Monster Fantasy doesn't tell you much. It almost sounds like a subgenre the deepest, darkest recesses of BookTok would be obsessed with, but once we got our first look at gameplay, it felt like the game couldn't have been called anything else.

To say Monster Fantasy looks ambitious would be about as big of an understatement as saying the Empire State Building is quite tall. Jotoyo isn't messing about here. It's taking inspiration from, and pitting Monster Fantasy as a potential competitor to the likes of Monster Hunter and Animal Crossing. They sound quite different on paper, but Monster Fantasy mashes them into one game. It's an expansive lifesim, complete with homestead building, village management, NPC interactions, fishing, mining, potion brewing, and more. It's also an action-packed, monster-hunting RPG experience, in which you'll choose from one of four classes and tackle a variety of beasties across a vast open world complete with a variety of biomes you'd expect to find monsters in. Lush forests, arid deserts, snowy mountaintops, you get the gist. Oh, and I almost didn't mention, if that doesn't sound like enough to you, you can also catch and train the monsters, too.

What immediately makes Monster Fantasy striking, even before you get into the monster battles or the settlement management, is its visuals. The world and monsters look like they could be from a Monster Hunter game. They've got a sense of realism to them, whereas the player characters and humans are made in a much cuter, Chibi-inspired look. It's certainly a contrast, one that I don't think I've come to a conclusion on yet. On the one hand, the character designs are visually pleasing, and the contrast is certainly something that'll help Monster Fantasy stand out, but it could be a tad jarring in gameplay. I say could be because we weren't given the chance to get hands-on with Monster Fantasy. That opportunity will be saved for later in July, when there's a playtest planned as well as a Kickstarter.

As we've not had any hands-on experience with the gameplay, we're basing our impressions on a few videos and a presentation of what Monster Fantasy plays like. If you've even got the shallowest knowledge of how a Monster Hunter game works, though, or a lifesim for that matter, you'll be able to guess how it all meshes together in Jotoyo's game. The monster hunting is a lot of hacking and slashing at a big beast in an open battlefield, making use of the unique abilities and powers of your class. The classes are Warrior, which acts as the main defensive body or tank, Swordsman, which is more of your typical fighter class, Archer, which shouldn't need explanation, and Mage, which is similar to Archer in its self-explanatory name. What's nice about the classes is that you're not locked into any of them once you pick one, nor do you have to grind to unlock their coolest abilities. You pick your class based on the weapon you wield, and automatically get access to their best stuff.

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Monster Fantasy seems largely a game focused on giving the player free rein to do entirely as they please. From what we were told in the presentation, it seems like players don't even need to engage with the elements of the game they're not interested in. If you just want to hunt monsters and equip your guy with the coolest gear looted from their bodies, you can focus entirely on that aspect. At the same time, if you just want to live in the world Jotoyo has created, and leave the terrifying beasts of nature to their habitats, you can do. The game's ambition is to create a living world prime for escapism, complete with a real-time day and night cycle, as well as changing weather effects that'll affect gameplay and monster behaviours.

Something that was made clear only after the presentation was that the game will have a main narrative for you to follow. What we saw was more of a gameplay demonstration, but you will have a story there, too. From how the gameplay looks, though, we'd imagine it to be quite a loose narrative, one that allows the player to retain the idea that the freedom is theirs to engage with the world as they please. As we saw from another game that combined RPG and lifesim elements in Crimson Desert, you don't really need an outstanding story to attract millions of gamers, so perhaps Jotoyo is the next in a potential new trend of games that'll put the focus back in players' hands to craft their own stories in a vibrant, inviting world.

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When you're listening to a presentation, hearing the passion from developers about the ambition of their project, it's hard not to get on board, but I always have a voice in the back of my mind asking if this is perhaps all sounding a bit too good to be true. Then again, I thought the same when seeing Crimson Desert and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 for the first time, so I don't have the greatest radar for seeing future successes. It's lofty to compare Monster Fantasy to those two, and I won't say it's the next sleeper hit ready to sell millions, but I merely mean I won't knock the ambition of the team at Jotoyo. The original concept behind the game was first made in 2020, so they've been at this for a long time, and promise that even if the Kickstarter goal isn't reached that the game will still release to a great standard. There is potential here, but it's tricky to say whether it'll work or not without having played it ourselves. The monster battles looked quite average from the short glimpse at gameplay, but perhaps playing them is a different story. The world looks deep, but the classes may be shallow. It's a mixed bag right now, but that's only from the briefest of glances at an experience designed to make you spend dozens if not hundreds of hours with it.